As global investors reassess their exposure to the artificial intelligence trade, India could offer a different proposition. Its relatively lower exposure to the concentrated AI investment theme, coupled with opportunities in banks and select pharmaceutical companies, could make the country an attractive diversifier in emerging-market portfolios, according to UBS.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Gautam Chhaocharia, Head of Global Markets at UBS India, discusses why the bank sees India as a potential "anti-AI" diversifier, which sectors could benefit over the next 12-18 months, and what investors should watch as global market dynamics shift.

The conversation also covers the risks from elevated US real yields, the possibility of renewed volatility in emerging-market capital flows, UBS's outlook on gold, and the conditions that could turn the recent improvement in investor sentiment towards India into a more sustained trend. Edited Excerpts:

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Q1. The Sensex and Nifty have reclaimed crucial psychological levels following a sharp recovery. Has the worst of the correction passed, or is the latest rally vulnerable to another bout of selling? Where do you see Indian equities heading over the next 12-18 months?

Current fundamental and technical drivers suggest that the worst may be behind. UBS EM strategist recently upgraded India to 'Neutral', citing easing trade, tariff and energy headwinds, resilient domestic SIP flows and India's potential role as an "anti-AI" diversifier, particularly through banks and select pharma. However, valuations remain demanding vs region, so further gains will need to be supported by earnings rather than multiple expansion. Over the next 12-18 months, the outlook is constructive but selective, with financials, industrials, power equipment and premium consumption among the better-supported themes. The latest rally has also shown better breadth and stronger volumes, but the rapid pace of the recovery leaves the market vulnerable to intermittent profit-taking, especially if oil or global real yields rise again. The pipeline of supply of paper in the form of IPOs/sell-downs will continue to cap meaningful upside.

Q2. Brent crude has corrected sharply and is hovering around $91 a barrel. Is this a meaningful macroeconomic tailwind for India, particularly for inflation, the rupee and corporate earnings? How sustainable is the correction given geopolitical risks?

Not yet a tailwind and in fact still a drag. A further and sustained decline in Brent from current levels could be a meaningful macro tailwind for India, easing imported inflation, pressure on the current account and the rupee, while helping crude-sensitive sectors such as airlines, autos, consumer companies and oil-marketing companies. UBS's FY27 inflation forecast of 4.8% had assumed Brent averaging $80-85 a barrel, so oil around $91 is an improvement from recent peaks but remains above the level embedded in that forecast.

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UBS's current base case is for oil to average about $80 through 2027, but risks are strongly skewed upward because of geopolitics and potential supply disruption. India's diversified sourcing and energy infrastructure provide some resilience, but a renewed Strait of Hormuz disruption would quickly reverse part of the inflation, currency and earnings benefit.

Q3. Nvidia's recent weakness has reignited concerns around AI valuations and the broader technology trade. Is this temporary volatility or the beginning of a deeper correction in global tech stocks? Could an unwinding of the AI trade trigger a broader global equity sell-off?

The technology weakness is primarily as a sentiment and valuation correction rather than evidence that the AI cycle has ended. EM earnings estimates have continued to rise, AI adoption and monetisation remain healthy, and stress in credit markets is concentrated in weaker issuers such as neoclouds, which UBS estimates represent only 5-7% of expected AI data-centre capital expenditure. There are legitimate concerns around the return on the enormous capital being deployed, crowded positioning and the ability of hyperscalers to generate sufficient incremental profits. Nevertheless, UBS expects AI to support approximately 12% S&P 500 returns in 2027, with the opportunity broadening into AI-adjacent sectors rather than unwinding altogether. A broader sell-off is possible if credit stress spreads or capex is materially curtailed, but that is not the current base case.

Q4. With US Treasury yields moving above 5%, how does this change the risk-reward equation for global equities? Could higher yields trigger another round of FPI outflows from emerging markets, including India, and make fixed income more attractive relative to equities?

UBS research indicates that real yields are now more relevant to emerging-market performance than nominal yields. However, UBS does not believe higher US yields are as powerful a headwind for emerging markets as they were historically. EM corporate leverage has fallen, local investor pools have grown and foreign capital is no longer the dominant driver of most EM markets. FPI volatility could therefore increase, but a wholesale repeat of earlier outflow cycles is not inevitable, particularly if higher yields reflect stronger AI-led growth rather than renewed inflation or fiscal stress.

Q5. Gold has slumped to a 13-month low despite persistent geopolitical uncertainties. Is the correction creating a buying opportunity, or could elevated US bond yields and dollar strength push prices lower? How should investors balance exposure to gold, equities and fixed income in the current environment?

Despite the correction, our medium-term gold view remains constructive. UBS research case rests on fiscal and debt concerns, geopolitical risk, official-sector demand and gold's role as a hedge against declining confidence in the dollar. UBS has also highlighted renewed ETF inflows and faster Chinese reserve accumulation as evidence of broader investment demand. Elevated US real yields and dollar strength could keep gold volatile or push it lower in the near term, so the correction is better viewed as an opportunity for gradual accumulation rather than an aggressive one-time purchase.

Q6. FPIs have made a sharp U-turn, pumping roughly Rs 1 lakh crore into Indian equities in November so far after months of heavy selling since the beginning of the year. What has changed in global investors' perception of India? Is this the beginning of a sustained return of foreign capital, or could these inflows prove temporary amid global uncertainties, elevated US bond yields and competing investment opportunities?

The reversal appears to reflect a combination of reduced India pessimism, easing energy and external risks, resilient domestic growth and a global search for diversification away from concentrated AI exposure. A part of the recent move is rapid tactical repositioning and short-covering too. The inflows can become more sustained if oil remains contained, earnings revisions continue to further improve and US real yields stabilise. If oil or yields rise sharply again, the pace of buying could slow, although deeper domestic capital pools should reduce the market's vulnerability compared with earlier FPI-driven cycles.

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