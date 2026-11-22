Two property records for Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, carry two different names. The housing society lists Jaya Bachchan, while Maharashtra's Property Card still names Ramola Bachchan, who is challenging the 1993 gift deed that purported to transfer the bungalow to Jaya. Chartered accountant Meenal Goel used the dispute to flag three mistakes families should avoid when transferring a home.

In a LinkedIn post, Goel said Jalsa was originally in the name of Ramola, the wife of Amitabh's younger brother Ajitabh. Ramola says the transfer took place without her consent. A hearing has begun. Goel used the case to point to three pieces of paperwork she recommends checking when a property changes hands.

1. Leaving The Deed Unregistered

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Goel's first recommendation is to get the deed registered and pay the applicable stamp duty. Both are part of the transfer paperwork she tells property owners to have in place. In the Jalsa dispute, the document Ramola has challenged is the gift deed from 1993, the year the bungalow was said to have passed to Jaya.

2. Forgetting To Update Government Records

Goel's next recommendation is to follow up on mutation. That means checking that the new owner's name appears in the government's land or property records. At Jalsa, the difference is visible in the two records themselves. The entry with the housing society names Jaya, while the state's Property Card continues to name Ramola. For families making a transfer, the specific entry Goel asks them to check is the one held by the government.

3. Leaving Family Consent Unrecorded

Goel also recommends getting a No Objection Certificate, or NOC, from other relevant family members. Her point is to put their knowledge of and consent to the transfer in writing, so there is something to refer to if either is questioned years later. “An NOC helps establish that the transaction was carried out with the knowledge and consent of the concerned parties, reducing the scope for disputes or future denials,” she wrote.

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