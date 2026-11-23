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ICICI Securities Report

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Adani Ports and Special Econimic Zone Ltd. with a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,400 per share, valuing at 25 times FY29E earnings. The set target price implies a potential upside of up to 25% from the reports market price.

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The brokerage believes that Adani Ports has consistently outpaced industry cargo growth of 4.6% of Indian ports over FY14-FY26, registering an impressive 13% growth in comparison.

As India's largest port operator, Adani Ports is well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunity in the ports and logistics sector, supported by strategically located ports network, integrated logistics capabilities, and expanding international presence.

The company is entering its next phase of growth, driven by capacity additions at multiple existing ports, international port ramp-ups, and diversification beyond traditional port operations.

The key drivers for the valuation would likely be-

expansion at Mundra, Vizhinjam, and Dhamra, and a ramp-up in their utilisation; international port expansion and transshipment opportunities, led by the ramp-up at Vizhinjam and Colombo West alongside NQXT; integrated logistics platform and multimodal connectivity, with rail, trucking, warehousing, and multimodal logistics parks enabling Adani Ports to capture larger share of end-to-end supply chain spend; marine services expansion through fleet additions, offshore support, and subsea capabilities; and operating leverage and capital efficiency as utilisation improves across the portfolio.

The stock is currently trading at 21x FY29E earnings and 13x FY29E EBITDA.

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