The latest ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table has witnessed a significant change following the drawn first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington.

Australia have moved into the second position, pushing New Zealand down to third, while India remain fourth in the standings.

India and New Zealand played out a draw at the Basin Reserve on Monday, November 23, after the hosts managed to survive the final day.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Ends In Draw After Dramatic Final Day In Wellington

The result proved costly for both teams in the WTC standings, particularly India, whose chances of reaching the final have taken another hit.

India's points percentage (PCT) dropped from 51.52 to 50.00 following the draw. The side collected four points from the match instead of the 12 it would have received for a victory. India now have 72 points from 12 matches, having registered five wins, four defeats and three draws in the current WTC cycle.

New Zealand also suffered a drop in their PCT, which fell from 72.22 to 66.67. The inaugural WTC champions now have 56 points from seven matches, with four wins, one defeat and two draws. They have slipped from second to third place.



Australia, meanwhile, have benefited from the result. Pat Cummins-led Australia have moved into second place with a PCT of 69.23, having collected 108 points from 13 Tests. They have registered nine wins and four defeats in the ongoing cycle.



Defending champions South Africa continue to occupy the top position. The Proteas have accumulated 72 points from eight matches, with six victories and two defeats, giving them a PCT of 75.

Updated WTC Points Table After India vs New Zealand 1st Test

How Did India vs New Zealand 1st Test End?

India entered the final day of the Wellington Test needing eight wickets to register a victory. However, New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a determined effort to deny the visitors a win.

India had earlier declared their first innings at 720/9, taking a massive 352-run lead after bowling New Zealand out for 368. However, the hosts finished their second innings at 239/5 after batting for 120 overs, forcing the match to end in a draw.

ALSO READ: Sandpapergate: AB de Villiers' 'Every Player Was Aware' Claim Adds Fuel To Australia Cricket Controversy

Mitchell and Phillips remained unbeaten during their crucial partnership, frustrating the Indian bowling attack throughout the final stages of the match.

The two teams will now face each other in the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting November 27. India will look to secure a victory to improve their position in the WTC standings and keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 final alive.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.