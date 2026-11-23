South African cricket great AB de Villiers has reignited the debate surrounding Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, claiming that every Australian player knew about the team's decision to cross the line during the series against South Africa.

De Villiers said he had "zero per cent doubt" that the players were aware of the plan to engage in an illegal act, even before the infamous Cape Town Test.

According to nine.com.au, de Villiers made the comments while reacting to recent revelations by Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft about the controversy, popularly known as Sandpapergate.

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De Villiers, who featured in the third Test in Cape Town and scored 64 in the first innings and 63 in the second, also claimed that the ball-tampering had taken place during the opening Test in Durban. He maintained that the issue was not simply about whether players knew sandpaper was being used, but whether they were aware of the decision to deliberately alter the condition of the ball.

"I'm not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share here," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by nine.com.au.

Reacting to Khawaja's decision to revisit the controversy in his recently released book, Sabr, the former South Africa captain said there was nothing wrong with the Australian batter sharing his account, although he questioned the timing of the release.

De Villiers also expressed sympathy for the players and others involved in the controversy, acknowledging that the episode had become personal for those affected. However, he made it clear that his sympathy did not extend to the act itself.

Questioning the focus on whether sandpaper was used, de Villiers said the bigger issue was the alleged premeditated decision to break the rules.

"At the end of the day, everyone knew they were going to cross the line and do something illegal, and that's the point everyone is missing," he said, reiterating that he had no doubt about the players' awareness of the plan.

Cameron Bancroft's Fresh Revelations On Sandpapergate

The controversy has resurfaced following revelations by Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr, in which he claimed that sandpaper had also been used during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, before the incident in Cape Town.

Khawaja alleged that the wider Australian squad was aware of the ball-tampering, writing that the responsibility did not rest solely with the players who were subsequently punished.

His claims were followed by a fresh account from Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper on the ball by television cameras during the third Test in Cape Town in 2018.

In a lengthy column published in The West Australian on Wednesday, Bancroft admitted that he had not told the complete truth during the original investigation into the scandal. He also challenged the version of events presented by Australia's bowling group, which had previously denied knowing that sandpaper was being used.

Bancroft alleged that the idea of using sandpaper was first raised by former Australia opener David Warner during a dressing-room discussion at the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test.

According to his account, former bowling coach David Saker was involved in the conversation, while then head coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out of the discussion.

Bancroft claimed that Warner suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball to generate a reverse swing, as conventional methods of maintaining the ball were not producing the desired results.

He also said that he later discussed the ball's movement with Australia's bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine, adding that the feedback he received made it difficult for him to reconcile those conversations with subsequent claims that players had no knowledge of the ball-tampering.

However, Bancroft's account made a distinction between the Port Elizabeth and Durban Tests. He specifically stated that sandpaper was not used during the opening Test in Durban, placing its use in the second Test at Port Elizabeth. This differs from de Villiers' belief that illegal ball-tampering had also taken place in Durban.

Pat Cummins Rejects Khawaja's Claims

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected Khawaja's claims about the wider team's involvement in the scandal.

During a press conference earlier this month, Cummins described the allegations as "complete and utter nonsense", maintaining that he had no knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins Calls Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims 'Complete Nonsense', Says '100% Wrong'

He also said he had consistently maintained the same position over the past eight years.

Following Bancroft's latest revelations, Cummins' representative reiterated that the Australian pacer's position had not changed.

The fresh claims have once again brought the 2018 controversy into focus, with Cricket Australia also announcing an independent forum to allow players and support staff involved in the South Africa tour to share their accounts of what happened.

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