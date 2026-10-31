'Paid For Luxury, Got A Lemon': Gautam Singhania Advises Buyers Against This Carmaker's 'Hype'

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has launched a fresh attack on Italian luxury carmaker Maserati over its customer service, questioning its ability to support existing owners despite its renewed push into India.
In a series of posts on X on October 31, Singhania accused the company of neglecting customers whose complaints remain unresolved. He urged prospective buyers to reconsider their purchases, warning them against being influenced by the brand's marketing.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
"Paid for luxury, got a lemon. If a brand cannot resolve serious issues for existing owners, how can they ask Indian buyers to trust them with their hard-earned money again? Beware of the hype," he wrote.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Paid for luxury, got a lemon. If a brand cannot resolve serious issues for existing owners, how can they ask Indian buyers to trust them with their hard-earned money again? Beware of the hype. #Maserati #CustomerExperience @MaseratiIndia @Maserati_HQ @ketan_auto @sharmisthaET— Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) October 31, 2026
Singhania also described Maserati's after-sales support as an "absolute disaster", claiming that even newly appointed dealers had failed to resolve his concerns. However, he has not publicly detailed the exact nature of the unresolved complaint in his latest posts.
Also Read | Gautam Singhania Unveils Raymond 3.0 With 22 Senior Hires, Says Succession Plan Is Complete
Maserati Relaunches In India Amid Criticism
The criticism comes as Maserati attempts to strengthen its Indian operations. On October 30, the company introduced updated versions of the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, alongside the India debut of the GT2 Stradale.
It also opened a new flagship dealership in Mumbai in partnership with Navnit Motors. The outlet at Bandra Kurla Complex will offer the brand's complete portfolio and manufacturer-approved after-sales services. It is Maserati's third flagship dealership in India, following Delhi and Bengaluru.
The refreshed Grecale starts at Rs 1.14 crore, while the GranTurismo range starts at Rs 2.62 crore. The GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs 5.72 crore.
Maserati has not publicly responded to Singhania's latest allegations.
Also Read | 2027 Maserati GranTurismo And GranCabrio Launched In India: Check Prices, Variants, Powertrain Details
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.