'Paid For Luxury, Got A Lemon': Gautam Singhania Advises Buyers Against This Carmaker's 'Hype'

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has launched a fresh attack on Italian luxury carmaker Maserati over its customer service, questioning its ability to support existing owners despite its renewed push into India.

In a series of posts on X on October 31, Singhania accused the company of neglecting customers whose complaints remain unresolved. He urged prospective buyers to reconsider their purchases, warning them against being influenced by the brand's marketing.

"Paid for luxury, got a lemon. If a brand cannot resolve serious issues for existing owners, how can they ask Indian buyers to trust them with their hard-earned money again? Beware of the hype," he wrote.

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Singhania also described Maserati's after-sales support as an "absolute disaster", claiming that even newly appointed dealers had failed to resolve his concerns. However, he has not publicly detailed the exact nature of the unresolved complaint in his latest posts.

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Maserati Relaunches In India Amid Criticism

The criticism comes as Maserati attempts to strengthen its Indian operations. On October 30, the company introduced updated versions of the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, alongside the India debut of the GT2 Stradale.

It also opened a new flagship dealership in Mumbai in partnership with Navnit Motors. The outlet at Bandra Kurla Complex will offer the brand's complete portfolio and manufacturer-approved after-sales services. It is Maserati's third flagship dealership in India, following Delhi and Bengaluru.

The refreshed Grecale starts at Rs 1.14 crore, while the GranTurismo range starts at Rs 2.62 crore. The GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs 5.72 crore.

Maserati has not publicly responded to Singhania's latest allegations.

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