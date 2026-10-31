Pune Tragedy: Woman Jumps From 18th Floor With 6-Year-Old Son, Police Recover Note

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son died after falling from the 18th floor of a residential high-rise in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Friday evening, in an apparent case of suicide.

A seven- to eight-page note, reportedly written by the woman before the incident, is said to have detailed her personal struggles and concerns about her family's future.

The deceased have been identified as Ekta Bhangde and her son, Madhav Bhangde. The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm at Signature Park, a residential complex in the Thergaon-Wakad area.

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The incident came to light after a loud crash alerted residents. They rushed to the ground floor, where they found the woman and her son lying in a duct space within the building.

Police were subsequently informed and reached the scene to begin preliminary proceedings.

A police official said CCTV footage examined during the investigation showed Ekta taking her son to the building's 18th floor in an elevator shortly before the incident. Their shoes and slippers were reportedly found near the gallery railing.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Wakad police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Did Police Recover A Suicide Note?

Investigators have reportedly recovered a seven- to eight-page handwritten note believed to have been left by Ekta before the incident.

In the note, she is said to have addressed her relationship with her husband, Manoj Bhangde, 35, while expressing her wish that he move on with his life and consider remarrying after her death.

The note reportedly also referred to her concerns about her son's future and how he might struggle to understand his mother's absence.

She is said to have explained her decision to take her son with her by expressing concern that he would repeatedly ask about her after her death.

The note reportedly mentioned her apprehension that having a child could make it difficult for her husband to remarry. Police are examining the document to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths.

The contents and claims mentioned in the note have not been independently verified.

Woman Reportedly Had Spinal Condition

Ekta had reportedly been suffering from a spinal ailment for several years and had consulted multiple hospitals without receiving a conclusive diagnosis.

Her prolonged health struggles were also mentioned in the purported suicide note, according to reports. Authorities are examining all aspects of the case.

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Family Had Lived In Complex For Two Years

Ekta lived in the residential complex with her husband and son. The family, originally from Rajasthan, had been residing there for approximately two years and lived in an apartment on the seventh floor.

Manoj, who works at an information technology company in Yerawada, had reportedly left for work at around 10 am on Friday. Ekta and Madhav were at home at the time, according to preliminary accounts.

Police are continuing their investigation, including examining CCTV footage and the reported note, to establish the sequence of events.

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