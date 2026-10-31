Delhi AQI Close To 200 As Mumbai, Hyderabad Slip Into 'Unhealthy' Zone; Kolkata's Air Worsens

Air quality across India's big metros was a mixed bag on Saturday evening, with Delhi coming closest to the 200 mark. Mumbai and Hyderabad also landed in the “Unhealthy” category.

According to live readings updated at 18:31 local time on 31 October, New Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 197, the highest among six major cities. The AQI.in tracker rates this as “Unhealthy” and ranks the capital 26th among the most polluted cities globally.

Hyderabad logged an AQI of 160, also in the “Unhealthy” category, and ranked 84th globally. Mumbai was close behind at 158, again “Unhealthy”, and ranked 99th. The city also reported smoky haze.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Air Pollution To Get Worse In Mumbai This Year Due To El Nino, Experts Warn

Kolkata, Chennai And Bengaluru Rated ‘Poor'

Kolkata recorded 136 and Chennai 131, and both are rated “Poor”. Bengaluru stood at 120, which is also “Poor” but the lowest reading of the six. Kolkata ranked 187th globally.

What Does AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) divides readings into six categories. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, while readings between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory. The moderate category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by poor (201 to 300), very poor (301 to 400) and severe (401 to 500).

Labels differ between trackers. The live tracker used here follows the US AQI scale and calls these readings “Unhealthy” or “Poor”. Under the CPCB scale, all six cities would fall in the moderate range of 101 to 200, with Delhi near its upper limit.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI Nears 200; Bengaluru, Chennai In Unhealthy Category As Kolkata Breathes Easier

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

Trackers also report PM2.5 and PM10. These stand for particulate matter, tiny solid and liquid particles floating in the air. PM2.5 refers to particles of 2.5 micrometres or smaller, and PM10 to particles of 10 micrometres or smaller. Both are measured in micrograms per cubic metre. PM2.5 is considered more harmful because the particles are fine enough to travel deep into the lungs.

Who Should Be Careful?

Air quality can shift through the day depending on weather conditions, wind speed, vehicle emissions and industrial activity, so each reading is only a snapshot of one moment. Even at moderate levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort. They are advised to follow local air quality updates and limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution rises.

ALSO READ | Air Pollution Alert: Chennai, Mumbai AQIs Touch Unhealthy Levels; Kolkata Surprises With Relatively Clean Air

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.