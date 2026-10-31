NSDL Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 24.6% QoQ To Rs 122.5 Crore, Total Income Up 3.9%

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) reported a 24.6% quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher income and growth across its business segments.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax stood at Rs 122.5 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 98.3 crore in the preceding June quarter. On a year-on-year basis, profit increased 10.9% from Rs 110.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated total income rose 3.9% sequentially to Rs 582.6 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 560.5 crore in Q1 FY27. On a year-on-year basis, total income registered a growth of 34.8% from Rs 432.2 crore.

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For the first half of FY27, NSDL's consolidated total income increased 46.7% to Rs 1,143.1 crore, compared with Rs 779 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the six-month period rose 10.4% to Rs 220.8 crore from Rs 200 crore.

On a standalone basis, NSDL reported total income of Rs 279.8 crore in Q2 FY27, marking an 11.7% increase over Rs 250.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, standalone income grew 27.4% from Rs 219.7 crore. Standalone net profit increased 42.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 126.7 crore, compared with Rs 89.1 crore in Q1 FY27.

NSDL continued to expand its depository network during the quarter. Its Depository Participant (DP) network reached 320 as of September 30, 2026, supported by 53,846 service centres.

The company added 15.6 lakh net Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts during the quarter, taking its total BO account base to 4.72 crore. Its market share in net BO account additions stood at 17.2% in Q2 FY27, compared with 17.6% in the year-ago quarter. For the first half, however, market share improved to 17.4% from 16.6%.

NSDL also maintained a strong position in the unlisted equity segment, with a 72.5% market share during the quarter. Its issuer base stood at approximately 1,18,679.

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Among its recent initiatives, the company launched Demat 2.0, a distributed ledger technology-based platform designed to support tokenised securities and enable near-real-time settlement through integration with the Reserve Bank of India's wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency infrastructure.

Its subsidiaries also reported operational progress. NSDL Payments Bank's retail customer base grew 1.6 times year-on-year to 54.3 lakh, while deposit balances increased 1.4 times to Rs 378.1 crore in Q2 FY27.

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