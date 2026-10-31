Ramleela Ground Rally: Delhi Police Announces Traffic Restrictions On Nov 1 — Check Time, Advisory

Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions across parts of Central Delhi on November 1 in view of a proposed rally at Ramlila Ground, where a large gathering is expected.
According to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, vehicular movement on several roads surrounding the rally venue and adjoining areas may be affected between 10 am and 5 pm on Sunday. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented depending on prevailing conditions.
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Motorists have been advised to avoid roads leading towards the rally venue, use alternative routes wherever possible and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel to minimise inconvenience.
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Roads Likely To Be Affected
The traffic advisory identifies several important stretches where congestion and movement restrictions are expected.
These include Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate; Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate; and Aruna Asaf Ali Road, connecting Ajmeri Gate, Hamdard Chowk, Turkman Gate and Delhi Gate.
Other roads likely to experience traffic disruptions include Minto Road, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, DDU Marg and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road near Jhandewalan Roundabout.
Traffic movement towards Mandi House from Barakhamba Road, as well as on KG Marg, Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road, may also be affected.
Delhi Police has identified several diversion points, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Rajghat, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Delhi Gate, Jhandewalan Roundabout, ITO A-Point, Turkman Gate, Ajmeri Gate Red Light and Mirdard Chowk.
Restrictions On DTC Buses
The movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will also be regulated on selected stretches, including BSZ Marg, the entire stretch between Rajghat and JLN Marg, DDU Marg and Minto Road. Bus movement will be permitted depending on prevailing traffic conditions and operational requirements.
In view of the proposed rally at Ramleela Ground on 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are requested to follow the suggested alternative routes. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions. * Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement. #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 31, 2026
Alternative Routes To New Delhi Railway Station
Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to allow for possible delays and use designated alternative routes.
Those approaching from the D.B.G. Road side can take Chelmsford Road towards Connaught Place's Outer Circle before proceeding through Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.
Passengers travelling from East Delhi can use the ITO-DDU Marg-Bhavbhuti Marg route to reach the station's Ajmeri Gate side.
If DDU Marg is disrupted, commuters can alternatively take the ITO Red Light-W-Point-Sikandra Road-Connaught Place-Paharganj-Chelmsford Road route to reach New Delhi Railway Station.
Police have urged railway passengers to leave early and allow sufficient additional travel time.
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Delhi Police Issues Advisory For Commuters
Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place and adjoining roads during the programme.
Commuters have also been asked to refrain from roadside and unauthorised parking near the rally venue, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
For real-time traffic updates and assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police through its social media platforms, including Facebook, X and Instagram.
The traffic helpline numbers are 1095 and 011-25844444. Assistance is also available through WhatsApp at 8750871493.
Delhi Traffic Police has urged road users to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement during the rally.
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