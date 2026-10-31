Binance Hack: Crypto Exchange Says 90% Of Stolen Assets Replenished

Binance has replenished 90% of the assets stolen in a major security breach that resulted in losses of approximately $6.3 billion, the cryptocurrency exchange said in its latest update on Saturday. The company has reiterated that it will absorb the financial impact of the incident, assuring users that their funds will not be affected.

In an update posted on its official X account, Binance said it had increased the coverage of the affected assets from around 80% to 90%. The exchange had previously announced that it had set aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover the losses, including $5 billion held in the exact cryptocurrencies affected by the breach.

Binance said Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), BNB, Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), XRP, USD1, RLUSD and Zcash (ZEC) are now fully backed, with 100% coverage.

ALSO READ: Explained: Binance Hack And How To Protect Your Money

The remaining 10% comprises tokens outside these top ten assets. Binance said these cryptocurrencies have relatively lower liquidity, making it more challenging to source the required quantities. The company is continuing to purchase the outstanding assets through market transactions and over-the-counter (OTC) channels, working with industry partners to complete the process.

According to the exchange, the replenishment is being funded through three sources: a partial deployment of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a portion of its Futures insurance fund and Binance's corporate treasury.

Binance said it expects to replenish the SAFU fund to approximately $1 billion after using a portion of its reserves to cover the affected assets. The company also clarified that the remaining balance of its Futures insurance fund remains above the minimum levels required under its risk-management framework.

The exchange has also committed to absorbing the financial impact of the stolen funds rather than passing the losses on to customers.

The latest update follows an earlier disclosure that Binance's hot wallets were compromised at around 20:05 UTC on October 29, resulting in the unauthorised withdrawal of approximately $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets.

In an earlier update, Binance said it had contained the compromised infrastructure, revoked affected authorisations and introduced additional security controls.

The exchange also said it was working with law enforcement agencies, blockchain intelligence firms, asset issuers and other industry participants to trace and recover the stolen funds. Approximately $3 billion worth of assets had been frozen on-chain at the time of that update.

Binance's initial investigation had pointed to a potentially compromised laptop, although subsequent findings revealed additional points of breach. The company said it had found no evidence that wallet private keys were leaked, while the investigation remained ongoing.

Binance said it had taken a fresh Proof of Reserves (PoR) snapshot at 00:00 UTC on October 31. The updated snapshot is available on its PoR website, while the complete zero-knowledge proof is expected to be generated by November 3.

ALSO READ: Binance $6.3 Billion Crypto Heist: How Hackers Pulled Off Record Theft In 20 Minutes

The exchange said users holding the ten fully covered cryptocurrencies would be able to independently verify that their assets are backed at a minimum 1:1 ratio once the proof is available.

Meanwhile, restoring withdrawal services remains Binance's immediate priority. The company said it was on track to resume withdrawals on Sunday, November 1, within its previously announced timeframe, subject to the completion of security checks.

Binance said it would provide further updates as details of the withdrawal restoration are confirmed.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.