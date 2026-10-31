Warren Buffett Once Revealed He Hadn't Drunk Water In 48 Years; Bill Ackman Shares His Unusual Diet

Warren Buffett's unconventional eating habits have attracted attention again after billionaire investor Bill Ackman revealed that the Berkshire Hathaway veteran once told him he had not drunk water in 48 years.

Recalling a dinner at his home during an appearance on the Equity Mates Investing podcast, Ackman said he had stocked up on Cherry Coke, Buffett's preferred beverage, according to Business Insider.

When he offered the legendary investor still or sparkling water, Buffett declined. Asked whether he ever drank water, Buffett reportedly replied, "Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years."

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The revelation adds another chapter to Buffett's well-known relationship with sugary drinks and fast food. The 96-year-old investor has frequently spoken about consuming around five cans of Coca-Cola daily.

In 2015, he even joked that the beverage accounted for nearly 25% of his daily calorie intake.

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Buffett's Love for Coca-Cola

Buffett's preference for Cherry Coke dates back to 1986, when he announced at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting that he was switching from Pepsi after 48 years of loyalty. Coca-Cola later became one of Berkshire's most successful investments.

The company built a roughly 9% stake in the beverage giant during the 1980s and 1990s. The investment initially cost approximately $1.3 billion and was valued at around $28 billion at the end of December 2025, representing a substantial long-term gain.

Fast Food Remains Part of Buffett's Lifestyle

Beyond Coca-Cola, Buffett is known for his fondness for McDonald's breakfasts, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, popcorn, ice cream and sweets. His food preferences have even influenced travel arrangements.

During a 1995 trip to China, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates reportedly arranged for hotel chefs to prepare hamburgers and fries for him.

While Buffett's dietary preferences have become part of his public persona, his reported avoidance of drinking water is an anecdote rather than an established account of his complete hydration habits.

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