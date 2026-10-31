FC Barcelona Vs Deportivo Alavés Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

The La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways after consecutive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Alavés, meanwhile, will be aiming to make the most of Barcelona's recent struggles.

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The match is part of Matchday 11 of the 2026-27 La Liga season. Barcelona are currently top of the standings with 27 points, while Alavés are seventh with 12 points.

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FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés: Kickoff Time

The FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga match is scheduled to start at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, November 1.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés: Venue

The FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés match will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 51

Barcelona won: 36

Deportivo Alavés: 8

Draws: 7

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés: Predicted Playing XI

FC Barcelona Predicted XI: Joan Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde, Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Deportivo Alavés Predicted XI: Antonio Sivera, Jonny Otto, Nahuel Tenaglia, Youssef Koski, Facundo Valentini, Abderrahman Rebbach, Carlos Alena, Antonio Blanco, Ander Guevara, Toni Martinez, Lucas Boye.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés: Match Preview

Barcelona have enjoyed a strong start to their La Liga campaign, winning nine of their opening 10 matches. However, their recent defeats have raised questions about their defensive stability.

Hansi Flick's side suffered a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League before losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in El Clasico. Barcelona will now be keen to avoid a third consecutive defeat across competitions.

Alavés, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency. They are currently seventh in the standings, having recorded three wins, three draws and four defeats in their first 10 league matches.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés is available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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