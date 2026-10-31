After 2 Foreign Guests Die In Pool, Bengaluru's Conrad Hotel Says Cause 'Not Yet Established’

A day after two foreign nationals died and two others were injured in a suspected electrocution incident at the swimming pool of Bengaluru's five-star Conrad Hotel, questions have emerged over guest safety and the maintenance of electrical installations at luxury hospitality establishments.

In its first official response to the incident, which occurred on Friday evening, October 30, the hotel expressed grief over the deaths and assured full cooperation with the authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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However, it maintained that the exact cause of the incident had not yet been established and would be determined through a comprehensive investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident which occurred at Conrad Bengaluru yesterday, which led to the subsequent passing away of two guests. We offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted.

The cause of the incident has not yet been established and remains subject to a comprehensive investigation by local authorities. We are offering our full support to their investigation," the hotel said.

The incident occurred at the swimming pool on the hotel's third floor, where the two foreign nationals were reportedly swimming when they suffered electric shocks and subsequently drowned.

According to a statement issued by Manipal Hospitals, four people were brought to the hospital following the incident at around 5.10 pm on Friday.

They included a German national, a Slovakian national, an American guest and a hotel employee.

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The deceased have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national and Lufthansa Airlines crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovakian national employed a project manager at IBM, according to media reports.

The injured American guest has been identified as Matthew DeSantis, 41, while the hotel employee was identified in reports as Rahul Tiwari, 28.

The American guest, who reportedly jumped into the pool in an attempt to rescue the victims after anticipating an electric current, suffered a headache and was in a state of shock. The hotel employee was also admitted in a state of shock.

Complaint Alleges Hotel Negligence

The incident has also triggered questions over the hotel's swimming pool maintenance and electrical safety arrangements.

Silvia Ottawa, the wife of one of the deceased, has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the two men suffered electric shocks while attempting to climb out of the swimming pool before drowning.

The complaint accuses the hotel management of negligence in maintaining the swimming pool and ensuring adequate safety measures for guests.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigators are examining whether an electrical fault or deficiencies in maintenance contributed to the incident.

The precise source of the suspected electric current, however, has not yet been officially established.

Swimming Pool Closed For Maintenance

The incident has drawn additional attention to the hotel's maintenance arrangements, with reports indicating that its website carried a notice about the swimming pool remaining closed for maintenance from October 31 to November 30, 2026.

The timing of the closure and the condition of the pool's electrical installations are likely to be among the aspects examined during the investigation.

Conrad Bengaluru, a 24-storey luxury property operated by Hilton, is among the city's prominent five-star hotels, with room tariffs reportedly starting above Rs 25,000 per night.

The deaths have renewed concerns over swimming pool safety at hotels, particularly the inspection and upkeep of electrical equipment, lighting systems and other installations located near water bodies.

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