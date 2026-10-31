Delhi Pollution Curbs: New GRAP Rules From Nov 1 — Check Full List Of Banned And Allowed Vehicles

Planning to drive into Delhi in the coming weeks? You may want to check your vehicle first. From November 1, 2026, Delhi Traffic Police will begin enforcing entry restrictions on several categories of vehicles under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
According to Delhi Traffic Police, the restrictions are based on the revised GRAP notification issued by the Delhi government's Environment Department on June 23, 2026.
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What Is GRAP?
GRAP is a set of emergency measures that come into force in Delhi-NCR when air quality deteriorates. It operates in stages, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as pollution levels rise. Under the revised framework issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), measures can also be implemented in advance based on air quality forecasts, rather than waiting for pollution levels to reach the prescribed thresholds.
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Vehicles That Can Enter Delhi
BS-VI-compliant, CNG and electric vehicles can enter and operate in Delhi, along with vehicles specifically exempted under the notification. However, they must still comply with all applicable restrictions.
Vehicles That Cannot Enter Delhi
Vehicles below BS-VI emission standards will not be permitted to enter Delhi under the restrictions.
Additionally, from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, the entry and plying of vehicles registered outside Delhi will be restricted. This restriction applies to trucks and other vehicles, except those running on CNG or electricity and those complying with BS-VI emission standards.
Having a BS-VI-compliant vehicle alone will not be enough. Even such vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).
Interstate diesel buses that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are also prohibited from entering Delhi.
Tractors and jugaad vehicles will not be permitted to enter the city, in accordance with the applicable restrictions.
Trucks Passing Through Delhi
Goods vehicles that are only passing through Delhi and are not destined for the capital must avoid entering the city. Instead, they should use the Eastern or Western Peripheral Expressway or other alternative routes.
From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules. ✅ Allowed: BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules. ⛔ Restrictions apply to: * Vehicles below BS-VI standards * Vehicles without a valid PUCC * Non-compliant interstate buses * Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways) * Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable * Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi 📅 Check your vehicle's eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories. 📞 Traffic Helpline: 011-25844444 / 1095 #DTPUpdates #GRAP2026— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 29, 2026
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How Will The Rules Be Enforced?
According to the Indian Express report, number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) and RFID systems will be used at Delhi's borders to identify vehicles and enforce the restrictions.
Before setting out, drivers should ensure that their vehicle documents, including their PUCC and permits, are readily available. These can be carried physically or accessed digitally through DigiLocker.
Need Help?
Delhi Traffic Police has urged drivers to check whether their vehicles are eligible to enter the capital before travelling and follow official traffic advisories.
For queries and assistance, motorists can contact the 24-hour traffic helpline at 011-25844444 or 1095.
ALSO READ | Delhi Vehicle Entry Restrictions From November 1: Who Can Enter Under Revised GRAP Rules?
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