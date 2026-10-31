AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

AC Milan will face Inter Milan in the first Milan derby of the 2026-27 Serie A season on Saturday, October 31.

The match, also known as the Derby della Madonnina, will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Inter head into the derby unbeaten in the league and at the top end of the standings, while AC Milan will look to bounce back after suffering their first Serie A defeat of the season. The two sides are separated by seven points ahead of the clash.

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AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will begin at 1:15 a.m. IST in India on Sunday, November 1.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Venue

The Milan derby will be played at the San Siro Stadium, also known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Match Referee

Marco Guida will be the match referee for the AC Milan vs Inter Milan contest.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Probable Starting XI

AC Milan: Mike Maignan (GK); Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Pervis Estupinan; Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot; Athekame Hutchinson, Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic.

Inter Milan: Yann Sommer (GK); Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Francesco Pio Esposito, Marcus Thuram.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be available to watch live on Unite8 Sports channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan match will be streamed live on ZEE5 in India.

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