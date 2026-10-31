After Cyclone Arnab, Another Storm Threatens Andhra Pradesh; Murasu May Hit On Nov 3

Andhra Pradesh may face a second cyclone in quick succession. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that a depression had formed over the Bay of Bengal and was forecast to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The system is likely to reach the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of Tuesday, November 3.

If the depression develops into a cyclone as forecast, it will be named Murasu. The name was contributed by India. Coming just days after Cyclone Arnab, Murasu would be the second cyclonic storm to form over the Bay of Bengal this year.

Arnab's Impact Still Fresh

The fresh warning comes days after Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28. With sustained wind speeds of around 130 kmph, Arnab was classified as a very severe cyclonic storm by the IMD. Heavy rain and strong winds damaged homes, uprooted trees and disrupted power supplies in several areas.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

At least three people were killed, while more than 1,80,000 people were evacuated across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to the figures cited in the report.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Arnab Has A Bangladesh Connection: Here's What Its Name Actually Means

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the new system is likely to bring winds of 80 to 90 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 100 kmph. This would make Murasu weaker than Arnab at the time of its approach to the coast.

The IMD has also forecast very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 2 and 3, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. South Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4.

Warning For Fishermen

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until at least Wednesday afternoon. Those already at sea have been asked to return to the harbour.

Mohapatra warned that sea conditions would become extremely dangerous across a large area of the Bay of Bengal.

“From tomorrow onwards, the entire west-central Bay of Bengal, the southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of the central Bay of Bengal will be disastrous or devastating for any boats, small boats or small ships. They should avoid this particular area,” he said.

November Expected To Be Drier Than Usual

Despite the two weather systems developing in quick succession, the IMD expects November 2026 to be drier than usual across much of the country.

Rainfall in South Peninsular India is likely to remain below normal, at less than 77% of the long-period average (LPA). Most parts of the country are also expected to receive below-normal rainfall, barring some areas of central, northwest and northeast India.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Arnab Wreaks Havoc In Odisha, Over 55,000 Evacuated Across Nine Districts

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most regions. The Himalayan foothills and parts of central and eastern India are likely to be exceptions.

The IMD expects strong El Niño conditions to persist, while the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to remain neutral.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.