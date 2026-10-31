F1 Mexico GP Qualifying Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 returns to Mexico City for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, with drivers set to battle for pole position at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
With the Drivers' Championship approaching its decisive stage, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will be one of the biggest names to watch this weekend.
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The Italian heads into the 19th round of the season with a 123-point advantage over teammate George Russell after winning the United States Grand Prix in Austin.
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Antonelli could also secure his maiden Drivers' Championship in Mexico. He needs to finish in the top nine to clinch the title, irrespective of his rivals' results.
Meanwhile, Russell and Lewis Hamilton will be looking to keep their championship hopes alive, while Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and the McLaren drivers will also be aiming for a strong qualifying performance.
Qualifying will determine the starting grid for Sunday's race, making Saturday's session an important one for all the teams.
F1 Mexico GP Qualifying: Date
For Indian viewers, the session will take place in the early hours of Sunday, November 1.
F1 Mexico GP Qualifying: Time
The qualifying session will begin at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 1.
F1 Mexico GP Qualifying: Venue
The qualifying session will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. The circuit is 4.304 kilometres long and will host the 19th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
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F1 Mexico GP Qualifying: Live Streaming In India
Fans in India can watch the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying session live on the FanCode app and website. F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium are also available through FanCode in India.
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