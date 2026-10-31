Nashik Kumbh Mela: 6,500 People From 650 Villages Perform Godavari Aarti Setting Guinness World Record — Watch Video

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela began in Nashik on Saturday, October 31, with a large-scale Tribal Simhastha Maha Aarti held at the Ramteerth and Godaghat areas along the Godavari River. President Droupadi Murmu attended the event.

Around 6,500 people from 650 tribal villages across Nashik district came together to perform the Maha Aarti of the Godavari simultaneously, in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. Representatives from Guinness World Records were present at the venue to verify the attempt.

According to the organisers, the gathering surpassed a previous international record in which 3,800 women performed an aarti together.

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Kumbh Mela Officially Begins

The festivities formally began at 12:02 pm, when President Murmu inaugurated the Simhastha Maha Kumbh with a ceremonial flag-hoisting in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The Maha Aarti followed at 4 pm, with thousands of lamps lit along the riverbank and conch shells blown as part of the ceremony. The event was organised in collaboration with the Ananta Vijay Shankhnaad Sanstha, Ramteerth Godavari Seva Samiti and the Purohit Sangh. The aarti was performed once again in the evening in the President's presence.

Preparations For The Maha Aarti

Organisers said the participants were given special training beforehand so the large group could perform the ritual in an orderly and coordinated manner. A rehearsal was held at 1 pm to ensure everything was in place before the main event.

With thousands of villagers gathered on the banks of the Godavari, the area took on a deeply devotional feel. Authorities said security and crowd management arrangements for the large gathering went smoothly.

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President Murmu Visits Trimbakeshwar Temple

During her visit, President Murmu also went to the Trimbakeshwar Temple, where she performed traditional rituals and offered prayers to Lord Trimbakeshwar. Priest Girish Joshi conducted the ceremonies.

She was accompanied by Governor Dr Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, and Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

At the conclusion of her visit, the temple trust presented the President with a replica of the Trimbakeshwar Temple as a memento.

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