Most Dangerous Roads In Delhi: Would You Travel On These Stretches?

Some of Delhi's busiest roads are also among those recording the highest number of fatal accidents, with a Delhi Traffic Police assessment identifying 153 high accident-prone locations across the city. The Outer Ring Road, Ring Road and Grand Trunk Road figure among the 10 roads with the highest number of fatal accidents. The other stretches on the list are Urban Extension Road-II, Rohtak Road, Wazirabad Road, Najafgarh Road, NH-24, Mathura Road and NH-8.

Swaroop Nagar on the Grand Trunk Road recorded 13 fatal crashes in 2025, the highest among the identified black spots, according to data shared by the traffic police. Other accident-prone locations along the Grand Trunk Road include Mukarba Chowk, Libas Pur bus stand and Singhu Border, each of which recorded seven fatal crashes.

On the Outer Ring Road, Bhalswa Chowk and Haiderpur Metro Station recorded seven fatal crashes each. On the Ring Road, ISBT Kashmere Gate reported eight fatal crashes, while Azadpur Chowk recorded six.

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On the Mathura Road, Modi Mill flyover and Tughlaqabad Road Metro Station recorded four fatal crashes each.

The assessment provides a location-wise picture of accident-prone areas across the capital, covering major road junctions, flyovers, bus terminals, stretches near metro stations and other busy corridors.

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The list is shared with the concerned government departments and road-owning agencies to help them undertake remedial and corrective measures.

Several other locations also figure in the list, including the ITO/IP Flyover, Anand Vihar ISBT, Prem Bari Pull, SGT Nagar, Hanuman Mandir, Barapullah Flyover, VIP College in Pitampura, AIIMS, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Jahangirpuri EE Block and the stretch near Nizamuddin-Yamuna Bridge.

These locations include major traffic intersections and transport hubs that witness heavy vehicular movement, highlighting the challenge of improving road safety across the city.

The traffic police assessment also identifies roads reporting the highest number of pedestrian fatalities between January 1 and September 30, 2026, with 492 pedestrian deaths recorded across the city during the period.

These include the Ring Road, Grand Trunk Road, Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Rohtak Road, Wazirabad Road, Urban Extension Road-II, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, NH-24, Boulevard Road and Mathura Road.

"The Ring Road, Grand Trunk Road and Outer Ring Road thus feature prominently in both the list of stretches recording the highest number of fatal accidents and that of roads reporting high pedestrian fatalities," a senior police official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police identifies accident-prone locations every year based on road accident data. The exercise helps pinpoint stretches and junctions where crashes have occurred repeatedly and require the attention of agencies concerned.

After identifying the locations, the traffic police shares the list with the Delhi government's Transport Department, the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and other concerned road-owning and engineering agencies, another officer said.

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"These agencies are expected to take appropriate remedial and corrective measures at the identified locations. The process brings together the traffic police, which analyses accident patterns, and the agencies responsible for roads and related infrastructure," he said.

The list of 153 locations for 2025 gives the concerned agencies a set of identified areas where interventions can be prioritised based on accident records. It also provides a basis for assessing whether the measures taken at these locations lead to a reduction in crashes over time, he added.

The assessment also provides a separate breakdown of road accidents by traffic police circles for 2026 up to September 30. Dwarka circle recorded the highest number, at 257, followed by Narela with 254, Najafgarh with 184, Samaypur Badli with 183, Aman Vihar with 166, Bhajanpura with 158, and Ashok Vihar and Nangloi with 145 each.

Other traffic circles that reported more than 100 road accidents during the period include Tilak Nagar, Model Town, Paschim Vihar, Shahdara, Khajuri Khas, Madhu Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Timarpur, Rohini, Delhi Cantonment, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kotwali and Badarpur.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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