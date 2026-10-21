Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig in their third match of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, October 21.

The 15-times Champions League winner will head into the fixture after securing a thrilling 4-3 victory over Roma in their previous Champions League match on October 14.

The Spanish giants will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their position in the league-phase standings.

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RB Leipzig, meanwhile, will aim to challenge the hosts after recording a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their previous Champions League fixture on October 13.

The German side will look to build on that result against one of Europe's most successful clubs.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Date And Time

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, October 21.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Venue

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Match Referee

István Kovács will be the match Referee for the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig contest.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Real Madrid: W-W-W-L-W

RB Leipzig: L-W-W-L-W

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Head-to-Head

Total Matches: 4

Real Madrid won: 2

RB Leipzig won: 1

Draws: 1

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, and Kylian Mbappé.

RB Leipzig: Maarten Vandevoordt; Ridle Baku, Willi Orbán, Castello Lukeba, David Raum; Banzuzi, Eliesse Ben Seghir El Aynaoui; Antonio Nusa, Christopher Nkunku, Brajan Gruda; and Romulo.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Live Streaming Details

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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