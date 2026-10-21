Shivamogga Dasara Turns Chaotic As Elephant Runs Amok, 650-Kg Silver Ambari Falls

The Dasara Jamboo Savari procession in Karnataka's Shivamogga was cut short on Wednesday after a 36-year-old elephant, Somanna, carrying the ambari (howdah), strayed from its route and became uncontrollable.

The procession began at Shivappa Nayaka Palace in the Kote area and was scheduled to conclude at Allama Prabhu Grounds, where the Banni Puja ceremony was to be held.

However, Somanna suddenly changed direction and started heading back, triggering panic among people participating in the procession.

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During the incident, the silver ambari carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari fell to the ground and was damaged. Two cars and three motorcycles were also damaged as the elephant moved through the area.

Two other elephants, Sagar and Bahaddur, were part of the procession.

Forest Department Officials Try To Control Elephant

Forest Department personnel made strenuous efforts to bring Somanna under control after it strayed from the designated route. Members of the public fled in panic as the situation unfolded, while tension prevailed in the area for some time.

The incident forced organisers to halt the Jamboo Savari procession midway. Forest officials continued their efforts to control the elephant.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Deputy Conservator of Forests Prasanna Krishna Patagar of the Shivamogga Wildlife Division noted that Sagar had been carrying the howdah during the Dasara procession for many years.

“But we chose Somanna over Sagar two days ago as the former was performing well during the rehearsals, which lasted for 10 days.” he said. All three elephants — Somanna, Sagar and Bahaddur — are now at the base camp near the palace. They will be taken to the camp at Sakrebailu shortly, he revealed.



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