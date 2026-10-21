Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Holds Strong, Mints This Much

Telugu film Ranabaali is maintaining its box-office run after opening in theatres on October 16. The film is currently in its sixth day, with its latest collections being tracked across India.

Box Office Collection Day 6

According to TrackTollywood, Ranabaali has collected Rs 5.00 crore so far on Day 6, taking its India gross to Rs 41.80 crore. The film has recorded 38.7% occupancy across 2,354 shows, with 3,11,382 tickets sold across 812 theatres in 381 cities. It has also recorded 661 fast-filling and 95 housefull shows.

State-Wise Collection

Telangana leads the Day 6 state-wise collection with Rs 2.37 crore at 42.3% occupancy, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 1.98 crore at 40.2% occupancy. Karnataka has recorded Rs 54.31 lakh at 28.8% occupancy.

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Tamil Nadu has contributed Rs 4.27 lakh at 22.6% occupancy, while Maharashtra stands at Rs 2.54 lakh with 13.8% occupancy. Odisha has recorded Rs 1.60 lakh at 16.4% occupancy, followed by Gujarat with Rs 54,256 at 7.7% occupancy.

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Uttar Pradesh has collected Rs 25,714 at 6.3% occupancy, while Chhattisgarh stands at Rs 20,210 with 12.7% occupancy, followed by Delhi at Rs 19,685 with 8.7% occupancy.

Goa has recorded Rs 15,595 at 15.9% occupancy, while Madhya Pradesh has contributed Rs 15,275 at 8.1% occupancy. Haryana stands at Rs 12,847 with 8.2% occupancy, followed by Jharkhand at Rs 11,020 with 13.2% occupancy.

Punjab has collected Rs 10,873 at 6.6% occupancy, while Rajasthan stands at Rs 10,469 with 7.3% occupancy. Assam with Rs 6,708 at 17.6% occupancy. Chandigarh has contributed Rs 5,480.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Ranabaali has registered an advance booking gross of Rs 1.24 crore for its Thursday shows on October 22, 2026. The film has sold 88,236 tickets across 2,234 shows in 734 theatres spanning 347 cities. Its overall occupancy currently stands at 11.6%, with 76 fast-filling shows and no housefull shows.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.92 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 7.33 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 7.67 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, it earned Rs 5.70 crore, recording a 25.6% decline. Day 5 saw the collection rise to Rs 7.18 crore, registering a 25.9% increase. On Day 6, the film has collected Rs 5.00 crore so far,

All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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