Mohanlal’s Body Double Admits His 'Hands And Legs Were Used’ In Jailer 2 Climax Scene

Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer Jailer 2 is roaring at the box office, but it seems to have left a section of Malayalam star Mohanlal's fans unhappy. There have been reports about a body double being used to shoot certain scenes featuring Mohanlal.

Many claimed that a particular scene, near the climax, revealed his stunt double, raising the question of whether it was even Mohanlal walking alongside Rajinikanth.

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The controversy began when Joby Kodakara, who served as Mohanlal's body double in Jailer 2, posted photos of himself dressed as the actor's character Mathew on the film's release day.

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Joby has addressed the controversy surrounding Mohanlal's appearance in the film. The mimicry artist clarified that only parts of his hands and legs were used in a few shots. He denied claims that his face appeared in the climax.

Joby Kodakara Clarifies His Role In Jailer 2

In a conversation with the YouTube channel ‘Jango Space,' Joby made it clear that his involvement in Jailer 2 was limited to a few scenes.

“To be honest, only one or two shots featuring me have been used in the film. Only parts of my hands and legs are visible. These appear in the airport scene during the climax. There is a shot of someone changing gears while driving and another showing someone pressing the accelerator. That is all,” he said.

Clarifying the rumours surrounding the revelation of his face, Joby added, “My face has not been shown anywhere in the film. The face that people claim was used in the climax is not mine. I am certain about that. That is not me.”

He further explained that body doubles are generally used for certain shots when an actor's availability makes it difficult for him to shoot every portion of a sequence. “They are among the finest actors in the world, so perhaps I was used because of scheduling or time constraints,” he concluded.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Numbers

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is enjoying a dream run at the box office. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 45.55 crore domestically on Tuesday, October 20. This takes his net collection to Rs 287.8 crore in India and Rs 541 crore worldwide gross in just six days of its release.

The cast also includes S.J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty as Chakri, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu. The film also features special appearances by Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

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