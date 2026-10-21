Priyanka Chopra Out Of Saif Ali Khan And Ritesh Batra's Period Drama? What We Know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly stepped away from Saif Ali Khan and filmmaker Ritesh Batra's upcoming period drama due to scheduling conflicts. The development comes just a day after reports of the potential collaboration surfaced online, with the makers now looking for another actor to play the female lead.

According to a report by Mid-Day, sources close to the production have confirmed that Priyanka, who was initially expected to headline the film, is no longer associated with the project. The production team has reportedly begun discussions with other actors to fill the role.

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The film went on floors in Mumbai on October 21, with the team proceeding with Saif Ali Khan's portions while the search for Priyanka's replacement continues.

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Scheduling Conflict Behind the Casting Change

The report said that the makers had explored the possibility of adjusting the shooting schedule to accommodate Priyanka Chopra Jonas' existing professional commitments. However, the discussions reportedly did not result in a suitable arrangement, leading to her exit from the film.

A source close to the project told Mid-Day, “Priyanka was expected to join the Mumbai shoot. However, she had to bow out of the film. She was keen to headline it, and work with both Saif and Ritesh. Her existing professional commitments, however, led to a scheduling conflict. The team explored the possibility of working the dates around, but it just didn't work out.”

Makers look for Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Replacement

Considering the shoot has begun, the production team are now in talks with two leading actors for the female lead role. A final decision is expected soon, although the potential replacements have not been identified publicly.

For now, Ritesh Batra and the unit are moving ahead with Saif Ali Khan. They are filming his portions for the first few days while the casting process moves forward. The movie will apparently be shot in a start-to-finish schedule across several locations in South Mumbai.

The production's immediate focus appears to be maintaining its shooting plans despite the casting change.

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Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan's Projects

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the 2026 thriller Haiwaan. Saif Ali Khan plays the protagonist Shyam Rane, while Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Jisshu Sengupta were seen in pivotal roles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, remains attached to several projects, including filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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