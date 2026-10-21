Kapil Sharma Backs Daler Mehndi Amid Alcohol Controversy: 'All We Need Is To Be Little Kinder'

Singer Daler Mehndi has come under massive criticism following his recent performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal asked the singer to get off the stage, accusing him of performing while being inebriated. It remains unclear whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his performance.

The incident has since gone viral and several singers, including Mika Singh and Badshah, stepped in support of the veteran music sensation. Now, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has spoken in support of Daler Mehndi.

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kapil shared the video of Mika Singh and revealed that Daler had undergone a serious surgery, something he said many people were unaware of.

Kapil wrote, “@thedalermehndiofficial paaji went through some serious surgery which people don't know about. All we need is to be a little kinder towards others. We don't know what someone is going through.”

Also Read: 'Was It Necessary To Humiliate Him?': Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehndi, Questions Minister's Conduct On Stage

Kapil also thanked Mika Singh for coming forward to defend him and clarify the allegations.

“Thank you @mikasingh paaji for the clarification. May god bless Daler paaji (halo and folded hands emojis) we love you Daler paaji (Red heart and folded hands emoticons),” the comedian concluded.

Mika Singh Defends Brother Daler Mehndi

On Tuesday, Mika Singh shared a video message on Instagram with a message that read, “If you ever see Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol, I'll quit singing.”

In the clip, he slammed media reports that claimed the singer was snapped on stage for consuming alcohol.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?” Mika asked.

“No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show' Even if we have 104-degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga. (No, you haven't. If you haven't seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone's request and say, ‘Yes, we will do the show.' Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn't matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He (Daler Mehndi) must have done the same),” he added.

Also Read: 'I'll Quit Singing If You See Him Drinking': Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi Over Alcohol Allegations

What Happened During Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand's New Tehri on Sunday, Oct. 18. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the singer, and scolded him in front of the audience. Uniyal questioned his performance, saying he had been invited to entertain the audience.

He also alleged that the singer had taken to the stage after consuming alcohol at an event held in honour of Maa Durga.

Uniyal later told ANI that the singer had been lip-syncing and added that he had raised concerns because a prominent artist should do justice to his performance. The minister also claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event.

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