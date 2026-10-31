Hello Sunshine Lays Off 30 Employees After Reacquisition By Reese Witherspoon And Mediawan

Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine has reportedly laid off around 30 employees following its reacquisition by the actor and French media group Mediawan.

The workforce reduction affects nearly half of the company's staff and comes as the new owners prepare to reshape its business operations.

According to Variety, the restructuring will shift Hello Sunshine's focus towards film and television production, Reese's Book Club, digital marketing and business partnerships.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company is also scaling back its direct-to-consumer operations, lifestyle offerings and merchandise business.

The latest cuts follow earlier workforce reductions during the company's previous ownership under Candle Media.

Also Read | Virgin Media O2 Layoffs: Up To 4,000 Jobs At Risk In Major Restructuring, Report Says

Witherspoon and Mediawan reacquired Hello Sunshine in October 2026, bringing the production company under new ownership after Candle Media's majority investment in 2021. The earlier transaction had valued Hello Sunshine at approximately $900 million.

However, the latest acquisition reportedly took place at a significantly lower valuation. The transaction was at a low-to-mid eight-figure amount, potentially around $50 million. The previous investors could therefore face substantial losses.

Founded in 2016, Hello Sunshine has built a portfolio of popular entertainment projects, including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & The Six, From Scratch and The Last Thing He Told Me. Its film credits also include Where the Crawdads Sing.

The company operates Reese's Book Club, which promotes selected books and connects authors with readers.

Also Read | Alaska Air Layoffs: Airline To Cut Nearly 200 Jobs As Fuel Shock Squeezes Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.