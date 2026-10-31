IISc Director Flags AI Risks, Opportunities At Adani University Convocation; 374 Graduate

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making new opportunities in education and scientific research, however its rising influence has raised questions about truth, trust and human relationships, said Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), at Adani University's third convocation ceremony in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 31.

Adani University awarded degrees to 374 students from the Class of 2026.Ten students bagged medals for academic excellence, including five gold, three silver and two bronze. The ceremony was headed by Adani University President Priti Adani, who welcomed the Chief Guest. "We are fortunate to have Prof. Rangarajan as our Chief Guest. His distinguished contributions to mathematics, research and academic leadership are a powerful beacon for our graduating class, and for all of us, as we work towards making Adani University a leading research-driven university," she said.

Addressing the gathering, Rangarajan said, “AI offers tremendous possibilities in education and research. It can help us solve complex problems and accelerate scientific discovery. But we must also be mindful of its consequences. When images, videos and information can be generated so convincingly, how do we know what is true? And while technology is bringing us closer digitally, are we becoming more distant from one another? We must embrace what AI can do, but also think carefully about what we stand to lose.”

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Speaking on the link between industry and academia, Priti Adani said, "The promise is not that industry will simply tell a university what to study. It is that exposure to demanding real-world conditions can bring up questions – that neither industry nor academia would have framed alone."

Urging students to work for most marginalised sections of the society, she said, "India has built infrastructure on a remarkable scale. Now we must learn to innovate and incubate at scale."

Presenting the university's annual report, Provost Professor Dhaval Pujara reflected on the contributions of faculty, staff, students and industry partners. He described the university's efforts to strengthen its academic foundations, develop its research ecosystem and work more closely with industry and society. The university's longer-term ambition is to grow into a multidisciplinary institution for education and research that contributes to India's development and nation-building. Established in 2022, Adani University focuses on industry-relevant education, practical learning and research.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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