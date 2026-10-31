US, Iran Likely To Hold Peace Talks In Doha After Qatar Mediation: Report

A US delegation is expected to join the Iranian delegation for indirect peace talks in Doha, according to a report by news agency Al-Araby Al-Jadeed citing people aware of the development.

The breakthrough has occurred in the indirect negotiations between US and Iran after a visit to Tehran by a Qatari delegation led by a senior advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on Friday.

Meanwhile, Qatari mediator urged direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The development comes after an agreement was finalised on preliminary measures regarding the nuclear program of Iran, shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, and financial incentives for Tehran, with China and Russia as guarantors of the agreement. A source further told the publication that the possibility of direct negotiations cannot be denied, explaining that the mediators are expecting it to take place as both sides agreed over indirect talks.

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The negotiations are being held indirectly through a mediator, while one of Iran's deputy foreign ministers is currently in Doha to "facilitate dealings with the Qatari delegation," the report said.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that no final date has yet been finalised for the arrival of the American delegation in Doha, suggesting that there is still no agreement on resuming direct talks between US and Iran.

This comes as the Qatari delegation held talks in Tehran on Friday, which lasted more than 12 hours, teh report said Axios, with efforts to prevent a renewed war after the US midterm elections next Tuesday. The Iranian negotiating team along with their counterparts from Qatar on the return flight to Doha, with talks scheduled to resume on Saturday. The report further quoted a diplomatic source stating that the Qatari mediators were in constant tocuh with the White House during Friday's talks.

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