'I Used To Earn Rs 6,000': Zomato Delivery Boy Has A Special Message For Deepinder Goyal

A heartfelt video from a Zomato delivery partner in Amravati is winning hearts online. In the clip, @mustafa_shaikhx praises Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, thanking him for the opportunity that changed his life.

The video has gone viral on Instagram, and the company itself has responded.

Mustafa begins by telling Goyal that he may not realise what he has built. He comes from Amravati, a small city where, he says, even a graduate could earn only around Rs 15,000 a month. He was not a graduate, and he used to make just Rs 6,000 a month.

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When he turned 18, he came to know about Zomato. His family was against the idea, but he pledged his mother's jewellery and bought an Ola. He took on an EMI of Rs 11,000, saying he had a lot of faith in himself and in Zomato.

Struggles Before The Turnaround

The early days were not easy. In the first year, Mustafa says, he only paid EMIs. In the second year, he tried starting a business, but it failed. Even then, he never left Zomato.

Today, he says, his father and his elder brother also work with Zomato. The family now owns three cars, and the EMIs on two of them have been fully paid off.

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Mustafa adds that he now owns a laptop and a camera, and is learning editing and cinematography. He says that if Zomato had not been in his city, he might not be where he is today. He ends by saying he does not know whether the message will reach Goyal, but he believes it might.

Zomato Responds

The message did reach the company's side. Zomato's official Instagram page commented on the video, writing, “Amazing Mustafa Sheikh, wishing you many more milestones, endless growth and greater success ahead.”

Internet Applauds His Journey

Many users online praised Mustafa for his hard work, patience and the way he stayed with his goals through a difficult first two years. His story has struck a chord with viewers, especially those from smaller towns who see their own struggles in it.

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