'Imagine Walking With Heels': Delhi's New Footpath Design Has Internet Divided

In a viral video, a man stands in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and points to a footpath being laid with special blocks. Unlike the solid cement used earlier, these blocks have holes in them.

He explains that the design allows rainwater to drain straight into the ground instead of running off a sealed surface. According to him, this would help raise the groundwater level and ensure that trees and plants along the footpath get enough water.

The man credits Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government for the work, calling it part of continued efforts to make Delhi more developed. “This is really good work being done to make Delhi even better,” he says in the video.

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Blocks with gaps or holes are generally used to let water soak into the soil rather than flow into drains. This can reduce waterlogging during heavy rain and help recharge groundwater, especially in cities where most surfaces are covered with concrete.

The Internet Spots a Catch

Not everyone online was fully convinced. X user @yogesharma92 replied with a single line, “Basic edge case,” along with an AI-generated image of a woman's high heel stuck in one of the holes in the blocks.

The response highlighted a concern some users raised: while the design may be good for the environment, the gaps could make walking difficult for people wearing heels, and possibly for others too.

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A Divided Response

The clip has prompted a debate online. Supporters see the footpath as a practical step towards better water management in the city, while critics say designs like these need to balance environmental benefits with how comfortable and safe they are for everyone who walks on them.

Here are the reactions:

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