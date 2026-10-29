Jumanji: Open World Trailer Gets Fans Talking, Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart Chemistry Wins Hearts

The trailer of Jumanji: Open World is out, and fans are already talking about Dwayne Johnson's and Kevin Hart's return to the adventure franchise. From the duo's comic chemistry to the game spilling into the real world, the trailer has sparked excitement online.

The announcement that this could be the franchise's final adventure has also left some viewers emotional. One of the biggest talking points in the trailer is the unexpected crossover between the game and the real world. Dwayne Johnson's and Kevin Hart's on-screen chemistry also caught viewers' attention.

Reacting to Johnson's performance in the trailer, an individual wrote, “Dwayne acting like a mom is literally PEAK acting lmao”. Another commented, “If we don't get the behind the scenes of The Rock and Kevin Hart, I'm rioting”.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Drawing a comparison with the original 1995 film, a fan commented, “I love how Jumanji has entered the real world just like the original 1995 movie”.

ALSO READ | AI Watchdogs, Cheaper MF Plans, IPO Checks: SEBI Chief's 10 Big Messages At NDTV Profit Ignite

Kevin Hart also received praise from a fan, who wrote, “Finally Kevin Hart got a role he truly resembles.” Praising the lead pair's enduring appeal, another fan commented, “Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's dynamic never gets old face-blue-smiling.”

Fans Are Emotional

While the trailer has generated considerable excitement, the announcement of this being the franchise's last adventure has left fans feeling nostalgic. “I can't believe this is the last Jumanji movie,” a user wrote.

Another commented, "Last Jumanji movie. No time to wait anymore now that Grokvortex is a thing".

"Dwayne Johnson said that even though this is the final Jumanji film, it won't be the last film of the franchise. He said that after this film comes out, he's going to help bring back Zathura. That I'm excited for. I wonder if they'll give it the video game treatment too in which the characters are crew members on a space ship. Like a captain, a pilot, mechanic, etc," posted another.

About Jumanji: Open World

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, Jumanji: Open World promises another dose of action, comedy and adventure. The film, made under the direction of Jake Kasdan, takes the franchise in a new direction by bringing elements of the game's world into reality and blurring the boundaries between the two.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Jumanji: Open World in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on December 25, 2026.

The upcoming film follows the success of the franchise's earlier installments. The original Jumanji, starring Robin Williams, was released in 1995. It was followed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. Both newer films achieved global box-office success, introducing the adventure franchise to a new generation of audiences.

ALSO READ | Food Inflation Hits 7.74%, Onion Prices Surge 108%. Can The Rate Hike Contain Price Pressures?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.