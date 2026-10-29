Think Your Apples Are Coated in Fake Wax? A Farmer Explains Why You're Probably Wrong

If you think the wax coating on apples is harmful or a scam, a farmer's explanation might surprise you. A farmer has explained why freshly harvested apples can develop a waxy coating during transportation. In a post on X, Anand Sankar, farmer and founder of Sayb Apples, shared an account of a customer who complained about receiving wax-coated apples. “Fresh Apple & thermal shock,” he captioned the post.

Sankar recalled how an angry customer messaged him after receiving an apple delivery, accusing the seller of fraud. “You have sent us wax coated apples! Horrible, shame on you, fraud, scam, I can't trust anyone in this world, jaagograhak bachao,” the customer wrote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Explaining the science behind the coating, Sankar said the apples had been harvested in Kinnaur, where nighttime temperatures during the harvest last week were around 1-2 degrees Celsius. They were then transported to a warehouse where nighttime temperatures were between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius.

“Then they travelled to Hyderabad via Dehradun & Delhi. Peak thermal shock would have been almost over 35 Celsius. So a delta of over 20 Celsius, that goes right into the apple till the core,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Kedarnath Dham Receives Fresh Snowfall; Authorities Issue Advisory For Devotees

What Is Bloom?

“What does an apple do? It protects itself. It's still alive because it has been freshly harvested,” he added.

According to Sankar, apples respond to these temperature changes by producing their own natural wax, known as bloom.

“The skin of an apple starts secreting natural wax - called Bloom. Due to the apples being bumped around and friction of the paper trays, the fresh bloom gets scraped as it's generated. Then the apple generates more bloom,” he explained.

Sankar also shared links for people interested in learning more about the natural wax coating on apples.

How To Clean Wax-Coated Apples

Offering advice to customers concerned about the coating, Sankar recommended rinsing the apples in cool water and wiping them with a soft cloth.

“Just rinse in cool water and wipe with a soft cloth. Put it in the fridge so that the apples cool down,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Inauguration, Train Timings, Amenities And Other Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.