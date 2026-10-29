Texmaco Rail Shares Jump 6% After Railways Expands Wagon Order By Rs 412 Crore

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. rose over 6% on Thursday after the Ministry of Railways increased an existing order for BOXNS wagons by 1,020 units, worth Rs 412.32 crore.

The Railway Board issued an amendment letter dated Oct. 28, raising the quantity for the manufacture and supply of BOXNS wagons from 3,400 to 4,420, according to an exchange filing. The order was placed under the option clause of the original contract. The additional wagons will be supplied at the same price and on the same terms and conditions.

With the increase, the total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,786.74 crore, including taxes. That works out to about Rs 40.4 lakh per wagon.

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The delivery period for increased quantity "will be 162 days beyond the re-fixed DP", which is up to June 11, 2027.

BOXNS wagons are open, high-sided freight wagons used largely to carry coal and other bulk commodities.

The original order for 3,400 BOXNS wagons, valued at Rs 1,374.41 crore, was awarded in December 2023. At the time, delivery was scheduled in three tranches through December 2025.

Notably, Texmaco Rail, part of the Adventz group, makes freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and steel castings, and undertakes rail electrification and track projects.

Texmaco Rail Share Price

Shares of Texmaco Rail rose as much as 6.19% to Rs 107.04 apiece on the NSE, compared with a previous close of Rs 100.80. They pared gains to trade 3.42% higher at Rs 104.25 apiece as of 2:05 p.m.

The stock has lost over a fifth of its value in 2026 so far, as it has declined by about 23.95%. Over the past 12 months, the scrip has been hammered by 24.08%.

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