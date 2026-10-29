Russia's Deadly Drone Strike On Ukraine Train Station Kills 13; Zelenskyy Shares Visuals

At least 13 people were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday morning when a Russian drone struck a platform at Dnipro railway station in Ukraine while passenger trains were present, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, said in a Telegram post that a jet-powered drone struck the platform where train No. 866, travelling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia, was standing.

"The enemy launched a strike using a jet-powered UAV against the railway station in Dnipro," the railway operator said, adding that the drone hit the platform where the train was located. People were present at the station despite an alert warning of an elevated threat level.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and called for stronger international sanctions against Moscow, arguing that Russia's escalating strikes demanded a firm response from the United States, the European Union and the G7.

"Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?" Zelensky wrote on X.

He said sanctions against Russia and its war machine should not be eased while the war continued, urging Western countries to take further action in response to Moscow's escalation.

The attack adds to a series of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's railway network and other critical infrastructure. Last month, a Russian drone struck a train near the Ukraine-Poland border, shortly after senior foreign dignitaries, including former prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Sweden, had passed through the area, according to Ukraine's state railway operator.

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Russia's jet-powered drones have been used against a range of targets, including shopping centres, fuel stations, power plants and other infrastructure. Railway facilities have also come under repeated attack.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, Russian forces have targeted more than 1,700 railway assets, including stations, locomotives and passenger carriages, across Ukraine so far in 2026.

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