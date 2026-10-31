Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Bundesliga Match On TV, Online?

Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster Bundesliga Matchday 8 encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 31.

The first Der Klassiker of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season will see the two teams battle for an important advantage in the title race.

Bayern Munich currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga standings with 17 points from seven matches. Borussia Dortmund are second with the same number of points but trail the defending champions on goal difference.

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Bayern head into the contest after registering a convincing 6-1 victory over Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal.

The Bavarians also defeated Freiburg 3-1 in their previous Bundesliga outing. Harry Kane will be one of the key players to watch after winning the Ballon d'Or and scoring four goals and providing four assists in the opening seven league matches.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, arrive in Munich after securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal. Niko Kovac's side have also won their previous Bundesliga encounter, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, making Saturday's encounter an important early test in the title race.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Date And Time

The Bundesliga Matchday 8 encounter between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Venue

The Bundesliga encounter between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 114

Bayern Munich wins: 56

Borussia Dortmund wins: 26

Draws: 32

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Jonas Urbig, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Gregor Kobel, Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson, Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Daniel Svensson, Marcel Sabitzer, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.

How To Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Telecast In India?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports channels in India.

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How To Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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