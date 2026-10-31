Yuvraj Singh Shares Major Update On His Upcoming Biopic, Filming Could Begin Next Year

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared an exciting update on his highly anticipated biopic. During a recent media interaction, he revealed that filming could begin next year.

The cricketer, who made a name for himself with his outstanding performances on the field, expressed hope that the script would be completed within the next 9 to 12 months. “Hopefully we start shooting next year. If everything proceeds according to plan, filming could begin next year,” he shared, as per a Mid-Day report.

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The biopic is being produced by T Series boss Bhushan Kumar in association with Ravi Bhagchandka, who is known for producing the acclaimed cricket documentary, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

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Although Yuvraj did not share further details about the production, his remark provides a possible timeline for the project. The biopic is expected to bring important chapters of his life and cricketing career to the screen.

The cricketer opens up on his cancer diagnosis

Yuvraj Singh's career included several memorable achievements, including his remarkable feat of hitting six sixes in an over. His journey also involved a difficult personal battle when he was diagnosed with cancer at the height of his cricketing career.

Yuvraj eventually returned to the field and continued representing India. His comeback became one of the defining chapters of his sporting journey, inspiring people dealing with serious health challenges.

“I've been someone whose health fluctuated in the early days of my career. For me, health is wealth. A lot of people are scared of the disease, and even more so of talking about it. There was a time when I didn't want to either, because I knew if I did, maybe my cricket would end,” Yuvraj shared.

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He continued, “People would think, 'This guy has cancer; he can't play cricket. ' I believe my journey has inspired many people to overcome adversity. It's important to share your experiences with others, and you need friends and family to talk about what you're going through, because mental health is a very important aspect of our lives."

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