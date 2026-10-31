Mumbai Shocker: Cow Set Ablaze, 15 Bikes Torched, Man Arrested In Sakinaka

A neighbourhood dispute in Mumbai's Sakinaka area allegedly escalated into a series of arson attacks, leaving a cow with burn injuries and causing extensive damage to 15 vehicles and commercial establishments. Police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to the animal and the two-wheelers, reportedly to settle a personal grudge against a neighbour.

The accused, identified as Akash Yadav, was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators examined CCTV footage that allegedly showed him moving through the locality with a bottle containing petrol early in the morning.

Hindustan Times reported that the incident is could have stemmed from an argument between Akash and a local resident, Vijay Yadav, two days earlier.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The disagreement reportedly began when Vijay confronted Akash for allegedly knocking over several motorcycles parked in the neighbourhood. The confrontation escalated into a heated exchange, during which Akash allegedly verbally abused Vijay and threatened him.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Man Sets Road On Fire For Birthday Reel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Investigators suspect that the subsequent incidents of arson may have been carried out in retaliation for the earlier confrontation.

The attack was discovered around 5.30 am when Vijay and his younger brother, who were sleeping near their cattle shed, were awakened by the distressed cries of their cows.

When the brothers rushed outside to investigate, they were shocked to find flames coming from the mouth of one of their cows.

Vijay's younger brother immediately intervened and extinguished the fire, preventing the flames from spreading further. However, the animal suffered burn injuries in the incident. The injured cow was among eight animals housed in the cattle shed owned by Vijay.

Soon after attending to the animal, the brothers discovered that several fires had also been started in the nearby Chaudhari Estate Compound on Khairani Road.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Cops Arrest Man In Murder Bid Case After 48 Years

The flames had engulfed multiple parked two-wheelers and spread to nearby electrical installations and commercial premises. Police said approximately 15 motorcycles and scooters were damaged, along with electricity meters and portions of three to four shops.

Residents initially attempted to contain the fires before contacting the fire brigade and local police. Firefighters subsequently reached the area and extinguished the flames, preventing further damage.

Following the incident, Sakinaka police launched an investigation and examined surveillance recordings from cameras installed around the affected locations. The footage allegedly captured Akash walking through the neighbourhood between 5 am and 6 am while carrying a bottle believed to contain petrol.

Police said the recordings helped investigators establish his suspected involvement in the incidents. He was identified and apprehended within hours.

Investigators also suspect that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the alleged attacks took place.

According to police officials quoted by Hindustan Times, the suspect allegedly poured petrol onto the cow's mouth before setting it on fire. He is then suspected of starting additional fires that damaged parked vehicles, electrical equipment and commercial establishments in Chaudhari Estate Compound, located in Yadav Nagar.

The police have registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, along with other relevant legal sections connected to the alleged arson and property damage.

Officials said the accused is currently unemployed and has allegedly been involved in previous incidents of creating disturbances in the neighbourhood.

Sakinaka police senior inspector Avinash Mandle confirmed that the suspect had been arrested and that an investigation was underway.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the suspected motive, the sequence of events and the extent of damage caused to private property.

The incident has raised concerns about neighbourhood disputes escalating into acts of violence and the safety of animals and property in residential areas.

Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing police investigation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.