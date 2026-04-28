Mumbai: Man Sets Road On Fire For Birthday Reel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A 33-year-old car dealer was arrested by the police in Mumbai after a video of his birthday stunt went viral on social media, The Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, the man allegedly poured inflammable liquid on a public road and set it on fire in the shape of the number “33” to record a birthday reel. The act caused damage to the road surface in multiple places and created a fire risk.

The accused was identified as an automobile dealer and was arrested by Goregaon Police. He was booked under provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police reportedly came to know about the incident after the video went viral online and triggered backlash.

What the Video Shows

The video shows a man standing in front of a car and attempting to light what appears to be a cigarette. The number “33” is written on the road using inflammable liquid.



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He then lights a matchstick and sets the road on fire. As the video continues, he walks along the burning markings for some time before getting into his car and driving away.

WATCH | Mumbai man sets road on fire to record birthday reel, gets arrested as video goes viral pic.twitter.com/T0OweKqCwD — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 28, 2026

Social Media Reactions

The video drew strong reactions from users online. "Where is police to start his original party," said a user.

"Such person should be behind bars... what is this way of celebrating birthday??," wrote another.



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"This is peak brainrot. Absolute idiot. Arrest him and make him repair the road with his own money."

"That's why because of these peoples india lacks I'm infrastructure maintenance," said another.

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