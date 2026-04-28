CEAT Q4 Results: Profit Rockets 150%, Highest-Ever Dividend Declared

CEAT posted a 150% surge in profit at Rs 244 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 99 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday. In addition the company also announced the highest dividend ever of Rs 35 per share.

Consolidate revenue of the tyremaker advanced by 23% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 4,219 crore in comparison to Rs 3,421 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 52.7% year-on-year to Rs 593 crore. The EBIT margin expanded to 14% from the earlier 11.3% in the previous quarter.

CEAT Q4 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% at Rs 4,219 crore versus Rs 3,421 crore.

Ebitda rose 52.7% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 388 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14% versus 11.3%.

Net profit surges 145.1% at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 99 crore.

CEAT Dividend

CEAT on Tuesday has announced its highest-ever dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 141.58 crore to shareholders.

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The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 will be announced later. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company in August 2024 had given its final dividend of Rs 30 per share. In June 2024, it paid an dividend of Rs 30.

CEAT Share Price Today

The earnings were announced after market close on Tuesday. The scrip closed 0.52% to Rs 3,516.70 apiece on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.40% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock rose as much as 1.74% to Rs 3,596.70 per share.

It has risen 17.59% in the last 12 months and 17.04% year-to-date.

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