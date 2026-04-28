US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Sinks Over 1% As Chipmakers Fall On OpenAI Revenue Miss; S&P 500 Edges Lower

The US stock market indices opened on a mixed note on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opening lower and Dow Jones ticking higher at open.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq index was weighed down by over 1% after a sharp fall in stocks of major chipmakers like Nvidia Corp. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Micron Technology Inc. The shares fell amid OpenAI registering a miss in its topline for the quarter under review.

S&P 500 opened 0.6% lower at 7,132.77, Nasdaq slumped 1.12% at open to 24,609.57, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 49,298.92.

Bellwether company Nvidia opened 3.31% lower at $209.45, stock of Micron tech slipped nearly 4% at open to $504.22, AMD slipped nearly 5% to $318.62, Larry Ellison-owned Oracle Corp. traded 3.7% lower at $166.59, while shares of Intel Corp. were also trading over 2% lower at $82.85.

OpenAI missed multiple monthly revenue targets earlier this year after losing ​ground to ​Anthropic in coding and ​enterprise markets, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Sam Altman-led company, while not listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is the arguably the largest player in the AI industry and therefore is responsible for dictating future trends and reflecting on the health of the industry.

(This is a developing story)

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