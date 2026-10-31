Zakir Naik Defends Taliban's Girl's Education Policy, Malala's Father Calls Remarks 'Deeply Troubling'

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has drawn fierce criticism across India, Pakistan and Afghanistan after defending the Taliban's curbs on girls' education, portraying the closure of secondary schools and universities as a temporary measure necessitated by security concerns and a lack of female teachers, NDTV reported.

His comments have reignited scrutiny of the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls, while raising questions about the role of influential religious figures in defending policies that deny them access to basic rights.

In a widely circulated video, Naik questioned media reports about Afghanistan, claiming that the situation was often misrepresented. "Everything that comes in the media is not true," he said.

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Naik sought to justify the Taliban's restrictions, contending that the suspension of education beyond the primary level was temporary and would remain in place until adequate security arrangements and female teaching staff were available.

He claimed that girls could continue attending school up to Class 6, while access to secondary schools and universities remained suspended over concerns about safety and the shortage of women teachers.

He also claimed that Afghan women continued to pursue advanced qualifications, including master's degrees and PhDs, in Islamic studies and Sharia.

His remarks, however, drew a strong response from Malala Yousafzai's father, who accused the preacher of rationalising the Taliban's systematic exclusion of girls from education.

Malala's Father Calls Remarks 'Deeply Troubling'

In a post on X, Malala's father described Naik's comments as "deeply troubling and disappointing", questioning his attempt to portray the restrictions as a temporary postponement.

"Presenting an indefinite ban as a mere 'postponement' and invoking a shortage of female teachers without explaining how that shortage can be addressed is not a credible defence," he said.

He further argued that such statements risk legitimising the Taliban's continued restrictions on women and girls, describing their exclusion from education as a grave injustice.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan in 2012 after campaigning for girls' right to education. She subsequently became an international advocate for education and women's rights.

Afghan Lawmaker, Indian Historian Also Criticise Naik

Exiled Afghan parliamentarian Mariam Solaimankhil also mocked Naik's argument, pointing to what she described as a contradiction in his defence of the Taliban's position.

"According to Zakir Naik, Afghan girls aren't banned from education. They're just waiting for female teachers. The same female teachers the Taliban banned from working?" she wrote on X.

Indian historian Ruchika Sharma was equally critical, accusing influential religious figures of failing to condemn what she described as one of the world's most serious human rights violations.

2.6 Million Afghan Girls Denied Secondary Education

The controversy comes against the backdrop of continuing restrictions imposed by the Taliban since returning to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

According to UNICEF, more than 2.6 million Afghan girls have been denied secondary education since September 2021.

"Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education is effectively closed to girls and women," UNICEF said.

The agency's Executive Director, Catherine Russell, has also highlighted the long-term consequences of the restrictions, observing that five years may represent a relatively short period in a country's history but can define an entire phase of a girl's life.

Naik, meanwhile, left India in 2016 and subsequently settled in Malaysia. Indian authorities have pursued legal proceedings against him in connection with allegations involving his activities and speeches.

His defence of the Taliban's education policy has now brought renewed international scrutiny to his public statements.

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