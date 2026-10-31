7 Key Money Rules Changing From November 2026: What Pensioners, Taxpayers And Bank Customers Should Know

November 2026 brings a fresh set of financial deadlines and changes that could affect how households manage their money and meet routine banking and tax requirements. Pensioners will need to keep track of the annual life certificate submission, while taxpayers face important income tax return deadlines. Bank customers and households should also watch for changes in service charges, GST rules and LPG prices.

Some of these changes take effect from November 1, while others have deadlines spread across the month. Fixed deposit rates are also worth monitoring as banks review their offerings.

Here are seven key financial changes and deadlines to keep in mind in November 2026.

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1. Pensioners must submit life certificates in November

Government pensioners below 80 years of age can submit their annual life certificates between November 1 and November 30, 2026. Those aged 80 years and above have already been eligible to submit their certificates since October 1.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), meanwhile, has also enabled the UPS Jeevan Setu Digital Life Certificate (DLC) facility for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) subscribers. Eligible pensioners must submit their annual life certificates through the Protean eGov App by November 30.

2. Extended ITR deadline for eligible audited taxpayers

Eligible taxpayers whose accounts require an audit have received additional time to file their income tax returns for FY 2025-26.

The deadline has been extended from October 31 to November 21, 2026. The extension applies to eligible businesses, professionals, firms and other specified taxpayers who have filed their tax audit reports by October 21, 2026.

3. GST provisions to change from November 1

The government has notified amendments to certain provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, which will come into effect from November 1, 2026.

The changes cover post-supply discounts, credit notes and GST refunds. They include revised conditions for excluding eligible post-sale discounts from the taxable value of supplies, including the requirement to reverse the input tax credit attributable to such discounts.

The amendments also address GST refund provisions, including those relevant to businesses facing inverted duty structures.

4. Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices may change

Oil marketing companies generally review liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices at the beginning of every month. Accordingly, domestic and commercial LPG cylinder rates could be revised on November 1, 2026.

A change in domestic LPG prices can affect household budgets, while revisions in commercial cylinder rates can impact restaurants, hotels and other businesses that rely on cooking gas.

5. PNB revises credit card charges

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised service charges on its Visa and RuPay credit card variants from November 1, 2026.

Under the revised structure, cash withdrawals at PNB ATMs will attract a fee of 2.5% of the withdrawn amount or Rs 400, whichever is higher. For withdrawals at other domestic ATMs, the charge will be 2.5% of the amount or Rs 500, whichever is higher.

The bank has also changed its late payment fee structure. Earlier, no charge was levied on outstanding dues of Rs 1,000 or less, while the maximum fee was Rs 750 for dues exceeding Rs 10,000.

From November 1, no late payment fee will apply to outstanding dues of up to Rs 500. However, the maximum charge will increase to Rs 1,200 for outstanding amounts exceeding Rs 50,000.

The bank will also introduce a utility bill payment fee of 1% of the total utility payments if they exceed Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle. The charge will be capped at Rs 2,000 per transaction. Earlier, no such fee was applicable.

Other revisions include changes to cheque return charges and ECS/auto-debit dishonour charges. PNB credit card customers should check the revised schedule of charges to understand how the changes could affect their transactions.

6. IndusInd Bank introduces charges on failed savings account transactions

The bank will introduce charges on certain failed transactions from November 1, 2026, for customers holding Indus Delite, Indus Digi-start, Indus Online-Min Bal Required and Indie (Star/Superstar/Megastar) savings accounts.

Under the revised charges, a point-of-sale (POS) transaction declined due to insufficient funds will attract a fee of Rs 25. Similarly, a failed IndusInd Bank ATM transaction due to insufficient balance will also cost Rs 25.

Cheques returned for reasons other than financial reasons will attract a charge of Rs 50 per cheque. These charges will be levied in addition to applicable GST. Earlier, all three categories of failed transactions were free of charge.

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7. Indian Bank revises special fixed deposit schemes

Those planning to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) should compare the latest rates before locking in their money. Indian bank has revised rates on its special fixed deposit schemes with tenures of 555 days and 777 days.

So, investors considering these options, must check the latest interest rates and scheme conditions before making a decision. Compare returns, maturity dates and withdrawal rules to find a deposit that suits your needs.

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