UPS Jeevan Setu Facility For Pensioners: How To Submit Digital Life Certificate Before November 30

Pensioners enrolled under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) can now submit their annual Digital Life Certificates through the UPS Jeevan Setu facility using Aadhaar-based authentication. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) activated the facility on October 30 to make the process simpler and more convenient for pensioners.

Eligible pensioners can complete the verification process digitally using a mobile application.

What Is The UPS Jeevan Setu Facility?

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The UPS Jeevan Setu facility allows eligible pensioners to generate and submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) through Aadhaar-based authentication.

The facility is specifically intended for pensioners covered under the Unified Pension Scheme. Pensioners should visit the official PFRDA notification for the applicable procedure and requirements.

UPS Jeevan Setu: What Is The Last Date To Submit The Life Certificate?

The annual deadline for submitting the Life Certificate is November 30. Pensioners should complete the process within the stipulated period to help ensure the timely continuation of their monthly assured payouts.

Those who have not submitted their certificates should check the official instructions and complete the authentication process as early as possible.

How To Submit The UPS Jeevan Setu Digital Life Certificate

Pensioners can follow these steps to generate their Digital Life Certificates through the UPS Jeevan Setu facility:

Step 1: Open the NPS by Protean eGov mobile application.

Step 2: Select the UPS Jeevan Setu – Digital Life Certificate option on the home screen.

Step 3: Enter your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select Aadhaar authentication and enter your Aadhaar number.

Step 6: Follow the instructions to proceed with Aadhaar-based verification.

Step 7: Select the face authentication option and complete the verification process.

Step 8: Once authentication is successful, your Digital Life Certificate will be generated.

Step 9: Check the confirmation message to ensure that the process has been completed successfully.

Pensioners should follow the instructions displayed in the official application and ensure that their details are entered correctly.

How Much Monthly Pension Can You Receive Under UPS?

The monthly payout under the Unified Pension Scheme depends on the pensioner's qualifying service, average basic pay and other applicable conditions. The Jeevan Setu facility is used for life certificate verification.

According to the Department of Financial Services, the full assured payout under UPS is calculated at 50% of the average basic pay drawn during the final 12 months before superannuation, subject to a minimum of 25 years of qualifying service.

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