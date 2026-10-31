Cockroach Milk Becoming A Future Superfood? Elon Musk Has This To Say

Elon Musk has reacted to reports about cockroach milk being explored as a potential superfood, expressing his disgust at the idea. The unusual food source has drawn attention after research highlighted its nutritional properties and possible applications in food products.

The billionaire entrepreneur responded with a one-word comment, “Gross”, after the New York Post published a report on October 30 detailing the substance and how scientists extract it.

Musk's reaction quickly attracted attention on social media, where users shared their opinions about the prospect of consuming a nutrient-rich secretion produced by cockroaches.

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What Is Cockroach Milk and Why Are Scientists Studying It?

Despite its name, cockroach milk is not conventional milk. It is a protein-rich substance produced by female Pacific beetle cockroaches to nourish their developing offspring.

Scientists have found that the secretion contains protein crystals along with fats and sugars. These crystals have attracted research interest because of their concentrated nutritional content and potential as an alternative source of protein.

Researchers are examining whether its nutritional composition could eventually support the development of food ingredients, supplements and protein-based products.

However, the substance remains experimental and is not currently an established food product.

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How Is Cockroach Milk Extracted?

The extraction process is considerably more complicated than collecting conventional animal milk. Researchers study pregnant Pacific beetle cockroaches and access the developing embryos to collect the protein crystals formed from the secretion.

The process is labour-intensive, making large-scale commercial production difficult. Scientists are also investigating the molecular structure of these crystals to understand their nutritional properties and explore alternative production methods.

Could Cockroach Milk Become the Next Superfood?

Interest in cockroach milk reflects broader scientific research into insects as alternative nutritional resources. Researchers are exploring unconventional protein sources to identify ingredients that could potentially be used in future food products.

However, several challenges remain, including production costs, food safety, nutritional assessment and consumer acceptance. More research is necessary before cockroach milk can be considered suitable for commercial consumption.

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Elon Musk's Reaction Sparks Social Media Debate

Musk's “Gross” response triggered humorous and critical reactions online. While some users questioned the idea of consuming cockroach-derived products, others joked about the unusual food trend.

Although the research has attracted attention for its nutritional possibilities, turning cockroach milk into an everyday food ingredient remains a distant prospect. Its scientific potential may be interesting, but winning consumer acceptance could prove equally challenging.

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