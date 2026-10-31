Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth Starrer Maintains Strong Hold In Third Week

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 maintained its steady performance at the domestic box office on Saturday, Day 17 of its theatrical run. The film has now crossed Rs 514 crore in India gross collections, while its net earnings have moved past Rs 439 crore. The action drama had earlier achieved another milestone by crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in worldwide collections within nine days of its release.

Jailer 2 Day 17 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 collected Rs 4.13 crore net in India on Day 17 across 5,838 shows so far, according to Sacnilk. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 439.53 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 514.32 crore.

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The final box office figures for Day 17 are yet to be reported.

Within the worldwide milestone, the sequel has also surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

Language-Wise Earnings

Jailer 2 played in three languages on Day 17. The Tamil version led the Day 17 collections, earning Rs 3.04 crore net across 2,863 shows so far. The Telugu version followed with Rs 43 lakh from 543 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 66 lakh across 2,432 shows.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip

Occupancy

Jailer 2 Tamil 2D had an overall occupancy of 23.69% on Day 17 so far. The morning shows had an occupancy of 17.46% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 29.92%, according to Sacnilk. The evening show and night show occupancy numbers are yet to be reported.

Jailer 2 Hindi 2D had an overall occupancy of 11.63% on Day 17 so far. The morning shows had an occupancy of 11.42% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 11.33%, according to Sacnilk. The evening show and night show occupancy numbers are yet to be reported.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

The film's earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, it collected another Rs 14.50 crore net and on Day 10 it collected Rs 24.15 crore.

On Day 11 the film collected Rs 25.70 crore and on Day 12 it recorded Rs 9.45 crore. Meanwhile, the film collected Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 5.90 crore on Day 15.

On Day 16 the film collected Rs 5.50 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, among others. It was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Rs 500 Crore In 15 Days: Jailer 2 Sees 18% Drop In Earning; Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection

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