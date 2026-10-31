Muthoot Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 27% To Rs 2,977 Crore, Revises Gold Loan Growth Guidance For FY27

Muthoot Finance declared second quarter results for financial 2026-27 on Saturday, October 31. The NBFC's net profit rose 27% to Rs 2,977 crore for the July to Septemebr quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,345 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income jumped 37% to Rs 8,842 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 6,442 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Speaking on Q2 performance, Muthoot FinanceManaging Director Alexander George said, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of performance, with our Standalone Loan Assets Under Management reaching Rs 1,87,810 crore, marking a 42% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter growth.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He added, "We are also revising our gold loan growth guidance for FY27 upward by an additional 10%. The RBI's updated gold lending guidelines, effective 1st April 2026, involves a learning curve for us as well as customers, which will get stabilized over few quarters irrespective of which growth trajectory will continue."

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.