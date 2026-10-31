What Is The Difference Between Choti Diwali And Diwali: Dates And Rituals

Diwali, or Deepawali, is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated with family gatherings, prayers, sweets and the lighting of diyas. In 2026, the celebrations will include Choti Diwali on November 7 and Badi Diwali on November 8. While the two occasions fall on consecutive days, they have distinct mythological stories, religious significance and traditional rituals.

Date And Significance

Naraka Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas and Kali Chaudas, commonly known as Choti Diwali, will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The word 'Choti' means small, making it a comparatively smaller celebration that precedes the main Diwali festivities. The occasion falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and marks the victory of Lord Krishna, accompanied by his wife Satyabhama, over the demon Narakasura.

According to Hindu mythology, Narakasura was a demon who had imprisoned thousands of people, and his defeat symbolised the victory of good over evil and the liberation of those held captive. In Gujarat, the occasion is also associated with the worship of Goddess Kali in several regions, where it is observed as Kali Chaudas to ward off negative energies.

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Date And Significance

Badi Diwali, also known as Deepawali or Lakshmi Puja, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Falling on Amavasya, or the new moon day, it is the principal occasion of the five-day festival.

The festival commemorates the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. According to tradition, the people of Ayodhya welcomed them by lighting rows of clay lamps, marking the significance of Diwali as the festival of lights.

Badi Diwali is also dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja, seeking wealth, prosperity, happiness and wisdom. Families decorate their homes with diyas, candles and rangolis, exchange sweets and gifts, and celebrate the occasion with relatives.

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While Choti Diwali celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura, Badi Diwali commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. The former focuses on purification and the triumph over evil, whereas the latter centres on Lakshmi Puja, prosperity and the celebration of light over darkness. Both occasions form an important part of India's five-day Diwali celebrations.

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