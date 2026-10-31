Waiting For Samsung Galaxy Fit 4? New Leak Reveals Almost Everything About Its Features Ahead Of Launch

Samsung may soon launch its new fitness band, the Galaxy Fit 4. The company has not shared any details yet. But a look inside its companion app, called Galaxy Fit 4 Manager, has reportedly shown many of its features. The new band may keep most of the health and fitness features of the Galaxy Fit 3, which came out in 2024.

The app reportedly has watch face designs with a size of 258 x 428 pixels. This suggests the new band may have a slightly taller screen than the old one. Users may also be able to add up to 12 tiles. These tiles give quick access to apps and animations.

The Galaxy Fit 4 may come in three colours: Black, Silver and Light Green.

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Better Notifications and Find My Phone

The band may give users two ways to manage notifications. These are called Smart device selection and Always show on both. The app reportedly uses text and animations to explain how alerts will show on the phone and the band.

There may also be a Find My Phone feature. With this, users can make their phone ring using the band. The app also reportedly shows a new banner when a software update is available.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The band is expected to count steps, active time and calories burned. Users may be able to set their daily goals in the Samsung Health app. However, the app reportedly does not mention GPS.

The band may also check heart rate and stress levels. It could track sleep, show sleep stages and give a sleep score. Other features may include blood oxygen checks and snoring detection.

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For exercise, the band may detect activities on its own and offer several workout tiles. It may also send workout data to Samsung Health.

The band may also offer period tracking, water and food logging, and breathing exercises.

Launch Details Awaited

Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Fit 4 yet. It has also not confirmed any of its features. The older Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in India in February 2024 at a price of Rs 4,999.

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