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CDSL Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 24% To Rs 174 Crore, Revenue Up 23.5%

CDSL's consolidated net profit rose 24.3% year-on-year to Rs 174 crore in Q2, while revenue increased 23.5% to Rs 394 crore and EBITDA margin expanded to 57.6%.

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CDSL Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 24% To Rs 174 Crore, Revenue Up 23.5%
CDSL reports 24.3% growth in Q2 net profit as revenue and EBITDA margins improve.
(Photo: Envato)

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) reported a 24.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 174 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 140 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 23.5% to Rs 394 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 319 crore a year ago, reflecting growth in its top line.

CDSL's operating performance also improved during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 27.5% year-on-year to Rs 227 crore, compared with Rs 178 crore in the year-ago period.

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ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 27% To Rs 2,977 Crore, Revises Gold Loan Growth Guidance For FY27

The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 57.6% in the September quarter, against 55.8% in the corresponding period last year, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.

Overall, CDSL reported growth across its key financial parameters, with profit, revenue and EBITDA registering double-digit year-on-year increases.


(This is a developing story)

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